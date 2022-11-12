11 Strictly celebrities' weddings: Kym Marsh's emotional ceremony, Fleur East's mountainous nuptials & more

Strictly Come Dancing has seen its fair share of romances – including Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez and Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev – but several of the celebrities also have sweet love lives off-screen.

Contestants on the 2022 competition such as Fleur East and Kym Marsh are being cheered on by their partners, while former stars such as Ruth Langsford and Tom Fletcher are also happily married. Luckily for us, many of them have shared peeks inside their wedding days – join us as we take a look at some seriously stunning Strictly nuptials…

Helen Skelton

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton split from her husband Richie Myler shortly before joining Strictly, but she has previously shared peeks inside their wedding day.

The TV star and the rugby league player tied the knot on 22 December 2012, and Helen looked stunning in a 1920s-style bridal gown. She wore a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and embellished sheer layer over the top, finished with a satin sash around her waist and a white embellished headpiece fastened into her hair.

Fleur East

Fleur East has been married to her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin for three years after the couple tied the knot in Morocco in June 2019.

The I'm a Celebrity star and her hubby, who shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, were pictured against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains. Fleur looked stunning in a J'Aton Couture wedding dress with a strapless neckline, embellished bodice and textured mermaid skirt that perfectly highlighted her figure. She later changed into a white bridal jumpsuit by lingerie brand Raine and Bea.

Rachel Riley

Countdown star Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev got married after meeting on the show in 2013. The couple began dating the following year and revealed in July 2019 that they had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas. Rachel opted for an unconventional wedding dress in the form of a gorgeous patterned red and white mini while Pasha wore a smart blazer and chinos.

Kym Marsh

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh married Army Major Scott Ratcliff at the Royal Memorial Chapel in Sandhurst on 16 October 2021 after moving forward their wedding date for Kym's father Dave, who was sadly diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

The actress recently marked her first wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback of herself wearing a chic strapless Carolina Herrera wedding dress as she gazed lovingly at her husband, who looked dapper in his red uniform.

"1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life," she wrote on Instagram.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford, who took part in Strictly in 2017, married Eamonn Holmes at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.

For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso, which was delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!.

Tom Fletcher

McFly singer Tom Fletcher tied the knot with his wife Giovanna Fletcher in 2012, but they have known each other since they were 13. Giovanna shared a photo to mark their anniversary, with the bride wearing a strapless white dress with lace detailing. Tom previously told the MailOnline he wants to renew their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Kelvin Fletcher

Kelvin Fletcher married his wife Elizabeth Marsland on 28 November 2015 at London’s One Mayfair and the happy couple shared their day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

"The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," the Emmerdale actor said of his bride, who wore a strapless lace fishtail dress embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

"We did consider a more traditional country wedding but we both love London and thought we would make a weekend of it for everyone just before Christmas," added Kelvin, who danced with Oti in 2019.

Sara Davies

Sara Davies and her childhood sweetheart Simon said 'I do' in 2007. The Dragon's Den star shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the couple on their wedding day to mark their anniversary. They showed Sara wearing a strapless white gown with her hair in curls and a floral headpiece.

"Tomorrow is our 13th wedding anniversary..... I've been looking back through the photos today and it wasn’t the traditional ‘posed’ images that had me reminiscing, but the ones that really captured the spirit of the day..... thought I’d share a few with you," she wrote.

Ugo Monye

Former England rugby player Ugo Monye married his wife Lucy in 2016, but recently announced they had split, telling The Sun: "Forget the Strictly curse — it’s the Covid curse!"

In April 2016, he shared a photo of them in the car captioned: "Just got married!" Lucy wore a beautiful white floor-length gown with a fitted waist and lace detailing around the plunging neckline.

Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey and Rosie Winter said 'I do' in July 2014 at Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle. The comedian, who took part in the 2019 show, wore a pale grey check suit, white shirt and patterned tie, while his wife looked beautiful in a white lace fishtail gown from House Of Mooshki with cut-out detailing at the back – not the design she was initially looking for.

"I originally went there to try on a short dress but when I tried it on I didn’t feel ‘bridey’ enough," she told The Finishing Touch Company. "I’m quite short I find it really hard to find a long dress which suits me, so I designed my own!"

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Strictly and Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley wed photographer Tom Pitfield at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in 2016, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

The bride, who wore a stunning bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown, said the day went absolutely perfectly. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

