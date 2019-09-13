Karen Hauer rushes home to boyfriend David Webb - see her adorable post Karen Hauer has been paired with comedian Chris Ramsey on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer had a scare on Thursday when her boyfriend David Webb went to hospital after losing hearing in one ear. But on Friday, the 37-year-old Strictly star shared the happy news that she was about to be reunited with David and their adorable dogs. Karen shared a picture of her partner and their two fluffy pooches on her Instagram Stories accompanied by the caption: "Can't wait to see my lil family!"

David revealed that he had been rushed to hospital in a series of Instagram posts, and explained that he'd lost his hearing after a silicone plug became lodged in his ear. Doctors at London's St George hospital had to remove the plug. David explained: "Realised I should have explained why I'm in A&E to stop the 'very lovely' messages of concern! Idiot that I am, have managed to get a silicon plug lodged in my ear during my sleep and now I'm deaf in that ear."

Karen revealed that she was returning to London from Strictly rehearsals to see David

He added: "Some people would say that might help with my career, but I'm here to get out! I['ll] tell you what, the NHS is brilliant.

But it certainly wasn't smooth sailing for David. He also revealed that initially, a nurse was unable to remove the blockage and he had to be moved to the Ear, Nose and Throat department where he was seen by a new doctor who kindly stayed after his shift had ended to help David out.

Karen and David visited Martinique over the summer

The procedure itself sounded painful, and involved "suction and freezing," but after ten minutes of "skill and determination and listening to [David] whinge" the procedure was complete.

The pair are known for posting adorable messages about each other on Instagram, and even shared snaps of their romantic trip to Martinique over the summer.

