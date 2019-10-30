BBC World Service presenter Julian Keane dies following long illness The BBC journalist worked with the corporation for more than 30 years

BBC World Service and Newsday presenter Julian Keane has died following a long illness, it has been confirmed. The broadcaster, who worked for the BBC for more than 30 years, was honoured by the corporation in a tribute, which read: "Our dear colleague and Newsday presenter Julian Keane has died after a long illness. Many listeners will have been familiar with his voice on the World Service for more than a quarter of a century, initially on the BBC’s French Service, then on Europe Today, The World Today and The Newsroom."

Such sad news. Julian was a brilliant broadcaster and a genuinely lovely man. We will miss him. 💜 #JulianKeane https://t.co/S3iwsJ2hi4 — Jackie Leonard (@JackieLeonard01) October 30, 2019

"Most recently, Julian presented Newsday, since the programme's launch in 2012. As well as being a warm, calm and surefooted presence in the studio, Julian also presented the programme from a long list of countries, often finding himself in the middle of some of the biggest news stories we've covered," the statement continued.

"By way of a tribute, this clip features Julian reporting in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the run-up to elections, in Venezuela as the full scale of the economic crisis began to emerge, and in the Central African Republic at the height of the violence between rival militias. It begins in Zimbabwe as the 37 year rule of Robert Mugabe had come to an end."

Julian started his career with the BBC's French Service before his move to Europe Today, The World Today and The Newsroom. He also presented Newsday, since the programme's launch in 2012. The journalist leaves behind his wife and three children, who live in France.

World Service's Bola Mosuro also shared a tribute, tweeting: "Feeling such sadness & loss. Being with Julian in the studio flowed from day one. It didn't feel like work. I'll miss my brother's warmth, friendship, humour & his fantastic journalism. RIP Julian." Another colleague Ben James added: "This is such sad news: Julian was one of the best to listen to - that warm, smooth, effortless delivery (while actually putting in a lot of effort!) - and such a lovely bloke to work with. Listen here to just a slice of what he brought to @bbcworldservice."

