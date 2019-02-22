Radio 2 star Reverend Ruth Scott dies aged 60 following cancer battle Sad news for Radio 2 listeners

Reverend Ruth Scott, who is best known for presenting Pause for Thought on Radio 2, has passed away at the age of 60, it has been confirmed. The official Twitter page for Radio 2 released a heartbreaking statement on Friday morning, which read: "Reverend Ruth Scott was much loved amongst the Radio 2 family. Working with both Sir Terry Wogan and Chris Evans, her Pause for Thought reflections were enjoyed by millions of listeners to the Breakfast Show over the years. Our thoughts are with Ruth’s family at this sad time." It is thought that Ruth died on Wednesday following her battle with cancer.

Listeners flocked to their social media sites to pay their condolences, with one writing: "@BBCRadio2 sorry very sorry to hear of the passing of Ruth Scott. She was a soundtrack to my morning and bought peace and wisdom. Rest in peace Ruth x." Another said: "Rest in peace Rev Ruth Scott. You were an inspiration. #pauseforthought #bbcradio2." A third post read: "@revkatebottley @BBCRadio2 such a beautiful and moving tribute to the Rev Ruth Scott, her #pauseforthought were joyous and inspiring, rest in peace Ruth." A fourth follower added: "Ruth Scott, my friend for nearly 40 years died yesterday. Words cannot convey the love she radiated and her generosity of spirit. Her last broadcast about her impending death is a small example of what an inspiring person she was. Please listen and share."

The sad news comes a week after Ruth revealed she had just weeks to live during a candid chat with Chris Evans. Ruth - who has been having cancer treatment for two years - spoke to Chris on his Virgin Radio breakfast show, and bravely told him: "I’ve got two or three weeks to live at most so we're in the middle of saying goodbye's with the family and thinking about how it is to be separating from one another." Ruth also said: "I've got to accept the fact that I'm dying. I'm not frightened. I've had the most fantastic life. I just wish that it had been longer." Ruth has lymphoma, and said that she wants to "die as naturally as possible." Ruth – a mother-of-two – had listeners in tears as she said: "Death's a natural I want to get rid of all the medical stuff that I've been able to do and be able to embrace dying, be surrounded by my family and people that I love and know that they will be alright afterwards."

