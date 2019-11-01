Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis shares rare picture of wife Jill to mark special occasion Keith Lemon is the star of popular show Celebrity Juice

Leigh Francis, famed for his TV persona Keith Lemon, has delighted fans by posing for a rare selfie with wife Jill Carter. The 46-year-old took to his Twitter page to pay a lovely tribute as the couple marked their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday - the message read: "16 years married today to the bestest person I know. Love you Jill Francis." [sic] The lovebirds married on 30 October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire, and are doting parents to two children, Matilda and Dolly.

16 years married today to the bestest person I know. Love you Jill Francis! pic.twitter.com/4gmBEeFdF1 — Leigh Francis (@LeighFrancis) October 31, 2019

Celebrity friends of the couple immediately rushed to congratulate the pair, with Davina McCall writing: "Awwwww congratulations." Paddy McGuinness commented: "Yeah boi!!! Much love to you both!" [sic] Louise Redknapp simply added a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, one follower remarked that the comedian was "punching," to which Leigh hit back: "Shouldn't we be punching. Otherwise you with the wrong person."

Despite his on-screen alter ego, Leigh tends to keep his family life private. However, the TV star previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun."

He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me." On Valentine's Day this year, the comedian posted a sweet tribute to his wife. "Appy Valentine's Day beautiful lady," he said in his typical jokey style, adding: "I would finish with my super-hot French girlfriend for a bit of hang time with you. Whoever you are. DM me! I'm Keith Lemon from the telly x."

