Strictly's Janette Manrara and Will Bayley share sneak peak of what could have been The Strictly pair bowed out of the show on Wednesday

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left devastated after Janette Manrara and Will Bayley announced their decision to leave the show earlier this week. However, on Thursday, the pair treated their followers to a sneak peek of what could have been their dance for Saturday's show. "Here's what could have been; not full out, but what it could have looked like," wrote Janette alongside a short clip. "There are no tricks or anything but you can get the idea.... he was doing amazing! So proud of the week we had! I still think, one day, we'll jive again! Happy Halloween everyone!"

Although the video shows Janette and Will dancing the Jive, it was expected that they would perform the Waltz to Weekend in New England by Barry Manilow. "‪Miss you so much already my friend @JManrara here is a clip of the dance we never got to perform," Will later added. "Just training but was getting better! #jive." To which, Janette replied: "Loved every single second of this entire journey! I love you @willbayleytt."

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reacts to Janette Manrara and Will Bayley's sudden departure

On Wednesday evening, Janette and Will confirmed their sad fate during an appearance on It Takes Two. They were forced to leave this year's series after Will sustained a horrific knee injury during last week's rehearsals. Breaking down in tears, the World Table Tennis Paralympic champion told host Zoe Ball: "To me, it meant more than just a show. I wanted to try and help people as well." Asked about his leg, the 31-year-old replied: "It's getting there. It's just not ready to dance on."

Janette Manrara and Will Bayley's Strictly journey ended this week

Following their appearance, Janette posted a lengthy message, in which she detailed Will's incredible efforts throughout the show. "I had to post this photo again because it represents everything that I feel right now. @willbayleytt will always be my champion," she wrote. "He came on this show to share a very special message and every single week through his hard work and determination he did exactly that. In my eyes, that is truly winning!

MORE: What Kevin Clifton really said to Alex Scott after messing up their dance routine

"You inspired so many and most of all me! Thank you for being so incredible every week and giving your absolute EVERYTHING! I’m sending all the positive energy your way now for a speedy recovery. And a HUGE thank you to everyone that has supported us and sent such lovely messages! I love you Will, & forever and always..... #WeGotThisChamp." [sic]

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.