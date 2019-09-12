Keith Lemon shares a very rare video of his hilarious mum Pat The star – real name Leigh Francis – posted the clip on Instagram

Keith Lemon tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. But on Thursday he shared a very rare video of his mum, Pat – much to the delight of his fans. The TV star – real name Leigh Francis – filmed a sneaky clip while sat in the back of a car with his mother. Initially unaware, Pat soon clocks the phone, and starts laughing at her son, affectionately touching his arm, before waving at the camera, saying, "Hello, folks!" "Bring ya mum t' work day again!" Keith captioned the video. Their sweet little exchange went down a storm with fans, with one writing: "Your wee mammy is the cutest!!" Keith's famous friends also commented on the clip, with Amanda Holden writing, "Yay!" and Giovanna Fletcher adding: "Too cute!!! Xx."

Earlier this year, 46-year-old Keith again took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his mum in honour of Mother's Day. Alongside a sketch he had drawn of himself and Pat, he wrote: "A drawing of me and me and me mum I did. I hope all you mothers out there have the RADest day! You are all incredible and loved for your mad skills. Give yaself a pat on t' back and demand all the worship you deserve today! Much love to all the mums in my world xxx."

The other special lady in Keith’s life is his beloved wife, Jill Carter. The Through the Keyhole presenter married Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly. In 2017, the couple stepped out for Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary. Keith shared two photos of the pair in their fancy dress costumes with the heartfelt message: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx. Love you very much Mrs Francis."