Keith Lemon's surprising hidden talent has to be seen to be believed His celebrity friends have been singing his praises

Fans may know Keith Lemon as the class clown, but did you know he's also an extremely talented artist? The comedian has revealed some of the sketches and paintings he has done of his celebrity friends – and they really are incredible! Over the past few days, Keith has been posting pictures of his artwork, which are called "I [heart emoji]" followed by the star's name.

Keith has done sketches of This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the Loose Women ladies, Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway, as well as This Morning's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, among other famous faces.

Keith has showed off his talent on Instagram

Kate's portrait showed her sporting the same expression as Edvard Munch's The Scream, prompting her to write on Instagram: "Wow uncanny - that's exactly how I feel this morning! @keithlemon's 'The Scream' of me - what an honour - he's such a talented lad. Thanks Keith x." After seeing his sketch, Eamonn replied to Keith: "Honoured my friend.... but do you think my tongue is to scale or is it really that big?" Susanna, who had asked Keith for a commission, declared that she loved the drawing of herself.

MORE: Incredible new photos from Kate's day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Keith's talent first came to light last month when he posted a sketch of Kylie Minogue and Mick Hutchence from when they dated during the 1990s. He captioned the post: "Been drawing many fings today here's @kylieminogueand Michael Hutchence back int day #maxq #inxs." Fans rushed to compliment Keith, including Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, who replied: "Mate that's sick." Another fan wrote: "You really really are a man of many talents and excel at everything you do!"

The TV star has been sketching and painting his celebrity friends

Keith, 45, is best known for presenting Celebrity Juice, a show he launched in 2008. But the TV star, whose real name is Leigh Francis, recently admitted that he almost quit after his close friend Fearne Cotton stepped down. Keith explained that he, Fearne and Holly had all agreed they would leave together. "Initially I said, 'That's it, I'm leaving too,'" Keith revealed. "It's been ten years and Holly, Fearne and I don't see each other all the time, but we're a close group of mates. Ages ago we said to each other if one goes, we all go. After I found out Fearne was leaving, I went to bed and slept on it and woke up the next day thinking that I can't leave the show because I still enjoy it so much.

MORE: First Dates couples who have stayed together since the show

"I thought, 'If Holly leaves because Fearne is then that really is the end, I'm not doing it without them both'. But then I spoke to Holly and the first thing she said was, 'Who are we going to get then?' I said, 'So you're still up for it then?' and she said, 'Of course!' She did say she thought she would be the first to leave though. I thought so too!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.