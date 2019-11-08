Who is Olivia Colman's husband? Everything you need to know about The Crown star's family The couple share three children together

Olivia Colman is considered one of the country's most talented actresses, with an incredible career spanning nearly two decades. But first and foremost, the actress - who is set to play the Queen in Netflix drama The Crown - is a doting mother to three children, whom she shares with husband Ed Sinclair. The couple married in 2001 after meeting as students during a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Table Manners at Cambridge University in the nineties. Ahead of The Crown season three, find out everything you need to know about Olivia's husband...

Who is Ed Sinclair?

Like his wife Olivia, Ed has a career in the acting world as actor and writer. He studied at Cambridge University, the place he met his future wife. However, he originally studied law before deciding he preferred writing. The couple were first introduced to each other during a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Table Manners at Footlights Dramatic Club, which also included comedians David Mitchell, Robert Webb and Peter Serafinowicz.

The early stages of their romance

According to Olivia, it was love at first sight when she met Ed at university. "There's the bloke I'm going to marry," the star previously told The Telegraph. "My husband and I were very lucky. We met when we had nothing and we loved each other then. So we were all right." She added: "We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you're fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away."

How many children do the couple have?

Olivia and Ed are proud parents to three children. They have two sons and a daughter.

Family life

Olivia is considered one of the country's most talented actress – but despite winning countless awards and accolades in recent years, she prefers to shun the spotlight to spend time with her family. Speaking about her win at the BAFTAs in 2014, where she won best actress for Broadchurch, Olivia revealed that she and Ed quickly made their excuses and left the star-studded ceremony. "We were in our socks, drinking tea by 10 o'clock, I couldn't take it all in," she admitted to the Guardian. "As long as I have Ed and the boys, everything is alright."

