Broadchurch creator issues final verdict on the show's future after season 3

It's been just shy of a decade since the last season of Broadchurch left ITV viewers with their final glimpse of detectives Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and Alec Hardy (David Tennant) in 2017.

And while Chris Chibnall, the writer-producer best known for Broadchurch and his tenure on Doctor Who, turns his creative powers to Netflix's latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Seven Dials, he has also delivered his verdict on whether there would be any scope to continue the Dorset-set crime drama that took viewers by storm back in the 2010s.

What did Chris Chibnall say about Broadchurch's future?

Speaking to Radio Times, Chris admitted he sometimes humours the thought of another series – "Occasionally, over the years, you go, 'Yeah, is there another story there?'" – but he ultimately remains clear that it would be best to keep it as the three-season success it stands as today.

"I think you also have to accept when you've caught that lightning in a bottle," he said. "And I think we really did with Broadchurch, especially now, when you look back at the cast for any of those seasons, and the incredible people we had in it, it's like, you're never going to replicate that."

WATCH: Broadchurch Series 3 Trailer

Reflecting on the "privilege" and "honour" of the show's success, Chris said it's best not to try and "over-juice it".

As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it – and Chris's newest project, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, promises to scratch the itch for cosy crime fans.

Broadchurch's Rotten Tomatoes score

It's no surprise that Chris wishes to keep the success of Broadchurch bottled – the show proved a hit with critics and holds a 92 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite a mixed response for season two, which charted the trial of season one's murderer Joe Miller, season three proved the most popular with critics, achieving a near-perfect 98 per cent score.

"Broadchurch is back on fine form, finally," penned The i's Daisy Wyatt. "After an implausible second series that struggled to deliver sensitive storylines with subtlety, Chris Chibnall's popular drama has returned to its best."

Meanwhile, The Times wrote: "Broadchurch still succeeds in using its mystery as way of delving into deeper emotions," while Digital Spy added: "After a divisive second series, Broadchurch is back on top... and we sincerely hope it stays there."

All three seasons of Broadchurch are available to watch on ITVX.