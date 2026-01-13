Olivia Colman's 'heartbreaking' drama with Sherwood star should be on your watchlist

From her recent stint as Angela Burr in The Night Agent season two to her upcoming turn as Mrs Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, Olivia Colman is booked and busy this year – and her latest project with a Sherwood star sounds like yet another gripping drama that should be on your watchlist.

The award-winning actress is teaming up with Sherlock's Andrew Scott to star in Elsinore, a true-story drama that follows the life of Scottish film and theatre star Ian Charleson. The film also features Sherwood's Adeel Akhtar and has just announced that Billie Piper (Doctor Who) is also part of the cast.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Andrew Scott will bring Ian to life

Best known for his roles as Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire (1981), Reverend Charlie Andrews in Oscar-winning film Gandhi (1982) and Hamlet at the National Theatre, Ian Charleson was diagnosed with HIV in 1986 and sadly passed away just four years later at the age of 40.

It was his wish that the announcement he had died of AIDS be made after his passing in order to raise awareness of the condition, and Ian became the first UK celebrity to openly attribute his death to the virus.

Written by BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Stephen Beresford (Pride, Tolkien), the film is produced by Studiocanal and directed by Simon Stone, who previously worked with Billie Piper when she starred in her Olivier Award-winning role in Yerma at the Young Vic.

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming drama…

What is Elsinore about?

Tipped to be a "powerful, deeply moving and inspiring" story based on real-life events, Elsinore explores the life of Ian Charleson, who battled against the odds while preparing for the performance of a lifetime in a National Theatre production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Ian Charleson led Chariots of Fire as Eric Liddell

Who stars in Elsinore?

The cast includes a slate of impressive British actors, including Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Ripley, Sherlock), who takes on the role of Ian, Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Billie Piper (Doctor Who) and Luke Thompson (Bridgerton).

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Billie Piper is the latest star to join the cast

They're joined by Johnny Flynn (Ripley), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates Vs The Post Office), Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham) and Joe Locke (Heartstopper).

Rounding out the cast are Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood), Matthew Beard (The Testament of Ann Lee), David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), Kadiff Kirwan (Slow Horses), Dickie Beau (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Peter Mullan (Ozark).

What have the creatives said about Elsinore?

Speaking about the film, director Simon Stone teased: "This is one of the most exciting projects I've ever been involved in. Stephen Beresford's screenplay is both heartbreaking and hilarious, a beautiful ode to the power of community in times of crisis.

© Getty Images Julie Walters and Ian Charleson in 1986

"Andrew Scott is one of the greatest actors of his generation as Ian Charleson was: it's momentous casting."

A release date for Elsinore is yet to be announced but we'll keep you posted.