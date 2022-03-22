The Crown's Olivia Colman buys regal £1.3m home close to the Queen's Sandringham estate Olivia plays Her Majesty in The Crown

She famously portrayed the Queen in the latest season of The Crown, and now Olivia Colman is set to live just a short distance away from Her Majesty after buying a regal property close to the Sandringham Estate.

Olivia and her husband Ed Sinclair have traded their family home in Peckham, south-East London for a historic Grade II-listed barn in Norfolk – and have made a lot of money in the process.

Their five-bedroom Peckham home sold for £2.4million, a £1.5million profit on the £875,000 they reportedly paid for it around ten years ago. Their new home, meanwhile, cost £1.3million, and it appears they are set to invest some of their profit on making substantial upgrades to the property.

Olivia's husband has submitted a planning application for an outdoor swimming pool with walk-in steps and LED lighting, and previously applied for an extension on an existing outbuilding which functions as "a summer house and games room for the children" but was too small for their requirements.

Meanwhile, a former planning application to replace five windows and demolish a timber cold store to construct a new door and steps from the house was denied as it would result in the "loss of original 17th-century fabric and enclosure" which is said to have "irreplaceable value".

Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair have bought a new home in Norfolk

Olivia hails from Norfolk but lived in London for over a decade, and previously said she wasn't sure she'd ever want to leave the capital.

"These streets are a lovely community—they really look after you," Olivia told Vogue in 2019, as she opened the doors to her London home.

However, it appears the actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Lost Daughter, had a change of heart and wants to enjoy a more rural life away from the city with her three children.

