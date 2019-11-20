The real reason the Kardashians won't be watching Caitlyn Jenner on I'm a Celebrity Caitlyn has been talking about her famous family while in the jungle – much to the delight of all Kardashian fans

Caitlyn Jenner has been impressing us all with her incredible strength and can-do attitude while in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, and has been cheered on by her fans on social media. However, while other celebrity contestants taking part in the show have been receiving messages online from their friends and family, the Kardashians are yet to show any public support for the former athlete. There is a simple reason for this – and that's because the ITV show isn't available to watch over in the States. Caitlyn's mother, Esther Jenner, 93, shed some light into her daughter's appearance on the show during an interview with the Daily Mail. "We can't see it here in the United States," she said.

The Kardashians won't be watching Caitlyn Jenner in I'm a Celebrity as it isn't showing in the States

Not being able to see Caitlyn endure all the gruesome tasks in the jungle is a blessing for her doting mum, who doesn't like to think of her daughter suffering. "I don't want to torture myself, if it's frightening. I don't want to know," she said. "I'll just wait for when she can call me again when it's over. I'm sure I'll hear about it on the news." On Tuesday night's show, Caitlyn opened up about her children, and revealed that she had called them all once she had arrived in Australia ahead of entering the jungle. She also proudly spoke about her kids and stepchildren's successful careers, and opened up about Kim Kardashian's incredible business-sense, which saw her start her first company straight after college.

Caitlyn is impressing viewers with her bravery and strength while in the jungle

Caitlyn previously opened up about her relationship with her children during an interview with Good Morning America. She said: "You know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great. Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship." She then added: "But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids. From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business. All of them have gone out, have kids. I've got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much as any parent feels the exact same way."

