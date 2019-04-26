A really handy guide to who's who in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner…

The Kardashian-Jenner clan just keeps growing and growing. The past year has seen Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner each welcome a child, while Kim and her husband Kanye West now have a fourth baby on the way. Momager Kris Jenner, who was previously married to Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, has six of her own children. And while the family document everything on their reality TV programme, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sometimes it really is hard to keep up! Getting konfused? Read on to find out who exactly makes up their family tree.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian

The businesswoman and most famous momager around married lawyer Robert in July 1978. The couple had four children together: Kourtney, born in 1979, Kim, born in 1980, Khloe, born in 1984 and Rob, born in 1987. They divorced in March 1991 but remained good friends until Robert's death from cancer in 2003. Kris confessed that during their marriage, she had an affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman. In her autobiography, the TV star referred to him as 'Ryan' but Todd later revealed his identity.

Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and Kris have two daughters together

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner

One month after her divorce from Robert was finalised, Kris went on to marry retired Olympian Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn following her transition. The pair have two daughters together: Kendall, born in 1995, and Kylie, born in 1997. By marriage to Bruce, Kris also had four stepchildren: Burt, Cassandra "Casey", Brandon and Brody. The Jenners split in October 2013, finalising their divorce in March 2015. At the time, they released a joint statement: "We are living separately and we are much happier this way. But we will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority."

Kourtney and Scott share three children together

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney and Scott dated for over ten years from 2006 to 2015. Their relationship had their ups and downs, but as a result Kourtney and Scott welcomed three gorgeous children: Mason, ten, Penelope, six, and Reign, five.

Kim and Kanye with their three children

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West

Kim started dating her longtime friend and rapper Kanye in 2012, when she was still legally married to her ex-husband Kris Humphries. Kanye popped the question on Kim's 33rd birthday and they married the following year in 2014 in Italy. The couple were already the proud parents to daughter North, who was born in June 2013. They also have a four-year-old son Saint. Following Kim's difficult pregnancies, the couple opted to have their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate. Chi was born in January 2018. Kim and Kanye's fourth baby is on the way and is reportedly due in May.

Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Despite publicly feuding with Kylie Jenner in the past, Blac Chyna entered the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she had a baby with Rob. The couple started dating in January 2016 and announced their engagement just three months later. One month later, Blac announced her pregnancy. She gave birth to their daughter Dream in November 2016 but the couple split just weeks after.

Khloe shares daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe was previously married to basketball player Lamar Odom, but the couple split after Lamar's infidelity came to light. Khloe then moved on with sports star Tristan Thompson and welcomed their first child together, True, in 2018. The unusual name actually runs in the family. Kris revealed that her grandfather's name was True Otis Houghton and her father's name was Robert True Houghton. The couple split in 2019.

Kylie shares baby Stormi with boyfriend Travis

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The makeup guru was in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga in her teens. But she is currently in a relationship with the father of her child, rapper Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018 after much secrecy. Kylie, who was 20 at the time, had kept her pregnancy under wraps, only choosing to share her news once the baby was born. She explained on Instagram: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie's statement read.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness." She continued: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kendall is the elder of the Jenner daughters

Kendall Jenner

The elder of the Jenner girls, Kendall is a successful model who was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes in 2017. Kendall, who has been linked to Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne and Anwar Hadid, is rumoured to be dating Fai Khadra.

