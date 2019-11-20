Danish royal family reveal their Christmas plans - details

Everyone likes to get together with their family and friends at Christmas and the royals are no different! While the British royal family follow the tradition of spending time with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, the Danish royals also have their own customs.

The Danish Court has confirmed that Queen Margrethe will spend Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, as usual. The Queen, 79, will stay at the royal residence on December 20 and celebrate the festive holidays with her heir Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary and her younger son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.

Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and children

Frederik and Mary have four children – Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both eight, while Joachim and Marie have a ten-year-old son, Prince Henrik and seven-year-old daughter, Princess Athena. Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage with Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg, Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17.

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and children

Queen Margrethe is the second-longest-reigning Danish monarch after her ancestor King Christian IV. Her husband Prince Henrik died, aged 83, in February 2018, after suffering from a pulmonary infection.

Marselisborg Palace, which was built in 1902, has been the summer residence of the Queen, since 1967, when she was gifted it as a wedding present from her father King Frederick IX. The changing of the guard happens every day at noon when the royal family are in residence.

