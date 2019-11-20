Kim Kardashian's children Chicago and Psalm look like twins in new photo

Kim Kardashian has shared quite possibly the cutest photo yet of her two youngest children, Chicago, one, and Psalm, six months, on Instagram on Wednesday, and it got a lot of attention from fans. This was mainly due to the fact that Kim's followers couldn't decide who the two babies looked most like, while others thought they could be twins due to their striking resemblance. "They could literally be twins," one wrote, while another added: "They look identical, beautiful babies." Some followers saw a lot of Robert Kardashian Senior in Psalm, with one writing: "Psalm looks so much like Robert Sr! And Chi is such a little cutie," while another wrote: "I can see Robert Kardashian in Psalm." Others thought they looked just like their older siblings, North, six, and Saint, three: "It's North and Saint all over again," one remarked. "Chicago is Kim's twin," another commented.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her four children with husband Kanye West. While Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, the Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

