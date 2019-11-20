Holly Willoughby shares her delight at Chris Evans' £20,000 gift for a very special cause The This Morning presenter was thrilled by the generous gesture

Holly Willoughby shared an emotional post to Instagram on Wednesday. The This Morning presenter uploaded a photo of her and co-host Phillip Schofield with their arms around guest Chris Evans, while all three beamed at the camera. The star revealed why she was so happy to see the DJ, writing: "So far #chrisevans has raised 16.5 million pounds for children’s charities from his @carfest2020 That’s an incredible amount of money and something he should be very proud of…"

The star was happy to accept the DJ's gift on behalf of Together For Short Lives

The mum-of-three went on to explain how Chris' generosity had affected her personally, writing: "Then today he came on @thismorning and gave me £20 thousand pounds to give to a children’s charity of my choice... that’s easy... as Patron of @togetherforshortlives this money will go to help families of children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition get the very best care and support they can so they can make the most of every moment together... Thank you Chris that was unbelievably generous xxx."

Holly shared her gratitude for Chris Evans' generosity on Instagram

The 38-year-old has been a patron for Together for Short Lives since 2008. Chris' fundraising effort CarFest is an annual event featuring live music, with proceeds of ticket sales going towards children's charities. He has five children, including one-year-old twins Walt and Boo, who he shares with his wife Natasha Shishmanian. Children's wellbeing is also an issue close to Holly's heart, not least because she shares daughter Belle, eight, and sons Chester, five, and ten-year-old Harry with husband Dan Baldwin.

Last Sunday, the presenter would have felt the love from fans if she checked social media, as viewers on Twitter expressed how much they missed Holly alongside Declan Donnelly on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The Dancing on Ice host stepped in for regular presenter Ant McPartlin in 2018 as he sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction but hasn't made the trip to Australia this year. "Bring back Holly!" wrote one, while another added: "Not really the same without Holly Willoughby is it?"

