Holly Willoughby reveals disastrous day off from This Morning Her close friend Fearne Cotton can relate!

Holly Willoughby is enjoying an extended weekend as This Morning has been cancelled due to clashes with Rugby World Cup matches, but her first morning off didn't have the best start. The mum-of-three revealed that her cat Bluebell had made a mess on her kitchen floor, and had then been sick in there while her children Harry, Belle and Chester were eating their breakfast.

The 38-year-old shared the relatable update in response to her close friend Fearne Cotton, who wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "Who needs sleep anyway? Cat s*** on the kitchen floor again. Thursday I'm coming for ya." In reply, Holly shared: "Mine too… then she went for the double and whilst the kids were eating breakfast she vomited next to the table!... #winning."

Holly Willoughby revealed her cat Bluebell was sick in her kitchen

Both Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield have been given a few extra days to spend at home with their families, as This Morning will not air between Thursday and Tuesday while ITV airs the Rugby World Cup. Sadly for those hoping for an imminent return of This Morning, the programme is set to be disrupted next week and well into next month as the rugby continues.

The show's cancellation will allow Holly to have a bit of extra quality time with her children, which she previously told HELLO! is her "most favourite job of all". On balancing her busy work schedule with parenting, she told us: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that."

Holly will be able to do the school run during her time off from This Morning

Holly continued: "If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that." Let's just hope Bluebell is better behaved from now on!

