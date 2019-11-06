Holly Willoughby reveals how she's already preparing for Christmas The This Morning star will inspire a lot of people with this!

Now that bonfire night is over, people are turning their attention to Christmas, and This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is no exception. The busy mum-of-three will presumably have a lot on her hands over the festive season, so it makes sense that she's thinking ahead. She posted a photo to her Instagram stories on Wednesday that showed she's made an important purchase in advance of the big day – a packet of mince pies! Holly captioned her photo "Love at first bite..." adding a large red heart and a snippet of the Madness song It Must Be Love.

It's not surprising that the 38-year-old has caught the Christmas spirit, as she was filming festive surprise show Take Off earlier in the week. Holly shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Monday showing her travelling to work, which she captioned: "Spreading some more Christmas cheer as I'm filming for Take Off today...off to surprise someone... maybe it's you!" The Dancing on Ice star added Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas to the photo and jokingly added a gif which read: "Are we there yet?"

Holly will no doubt be looking forward to spending the big day with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their children. The couple married in 2007 and have two sons: ten-year-old Harry and five-year-old Chester, as well as daughter Belle, who is eight. The Celebrity Juice star admitted on This Morning during a recent phone-in about workplace relationships that she and Dan met while at work when he was a producer on ITV children's show Ministry Of Mayhem, which Holly presented.

"It's quite a normal way to meet someone. It doesn't always have to be some sort of illicit affair. It can be quite a lovely, nice thing," she said. Her co-host Phillip Schofield agreed, saying: "I met Steph at work. A lot of people meet their partner at work." He and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

