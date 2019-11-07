Holly Willoughby impresses fans with clever school bag hack! The This Morning star was promoting a special anti-bullying campaign

Holly Willoughby threw her star power behind an important anti-bullying message this week, taking to Instagram to promote a new kindness campaign launched by Smiggle. The This Morning star shared a snapshot showing her children's three school bags each displaying a special 'Be Kind' keyring. And while fans were keen to get their hands on the accessory, they were equally as impressed by Holly's savvy choice of bags – which will have certainly made life easier for her children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and five-year-old Chester. All three rucksacks also feature a set of wheels, meaning they can be worn on the back, or pulled along on the floor. "School bags with wheels! Wish I had that as a kid, lol!" one follower wrote, while another added: "I remember when a school bag was a leather satchel on your back, I'm way behind the times!" A third commented: "Love this! Also I love the school bag with wheels. Would you share details please? Xx."

Holly Willoughby posted a photo of her children's school bags displaying their 'Be King' keyrings

The image shows the three bags lined up together on the floor at Holly's home, with Belle seemingly opting for a peach backpack patterned with flowers, in contrast to her two brothers' black holdalls. One of the boys – thought to be little Chester – has two additional keyrings on display; a bunny and an Olaf the Snowman from Frozen. Alongside the photo, 38-year-old Holly told her fans: "Harry, Belle and Chester… Three very different school bags, one important message… Choosing kindness is key. Let’s see how many school bags and lunch boxes we can get out new @thismorning #BEKIND keyrings on ahead of anti-bullying week next week…"

Holly might be one of the country's most in-demand presenters, but she is first and foremost a devoted mum. The star, who is married to producer Dan Baldwin, often shares snippets of her home life with fans, although she always takes care to hide her children’s faces from view in photographs. Just last week, she uploaded a sweet snapshot showing Belle celebrating Halloween, revealing that the little girl had decided to carve a pumpkin inspired by Holly's close friend, Spice Girl star Emma Bunton.

The This Morning star proudly shared Belle's Halloween efforts

Belle sweetly added stick-on jewels around the eyes and drew on some long eyelashes. She also glued some pearls along the base to resemble a pearl necklace, and even included Emma's signature pigtails by sticking some yellow and pink pieces of string to each side of the pumpkin.

Holly was certainly impressed with the finished masterpiece. Sharing a snap of the pumpkin and the back of Belle's head on Instagram, she said: "Belle's Baby Spice inspired pumpkin... #girlpower ... totally her idea @emmaleebunton ... so proud!" Emma was among the first to comment on Belle's artwork, responding: "Wow! Belle you're brilliant."