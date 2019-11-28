Gary Rhodes' brother Chris has spoken for the first time since the sudden death of the TV chef on Tuesday. Chris Rhodes posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, urging people to hold their loved ones tight. He wrote: "Just a brief update. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the beautiful comments and responses following the passing of my brother Gary. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, texts, WhatsApp you name it have been flooded with so many kind words. I cannot reply to everyone so may I just say a massive 'thank you' to you all. Your kindness has touched me and the family in so many ways. We all need to show more love to one another and hold our loved ones just a little tighter. Much love to you all."

Gary passed away on Tuesday evening "with his beloved wife Jennie by his side". He was aged just 59. News of his death was announced on Wednesday in a statement from his family. It read: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

On Thursday, the family confirmed that he died after collapsing at his home in Dubai. "In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie," the statement said.

"After dinner, Gary, unfortunately, collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma. At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

