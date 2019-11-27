The circumstances around celebrity chef Gary Rhodes' death were explained in a new statement from production companies Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch TV on Wednesday. It read: "Gary was in the middle of filming a wonderful new series with Rock Oyster Media for ITV from his base in Dubai. Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards. Production was obviously halted as soon as Gary was taken ill and members of the Rock Oyster Team remain in Dubai to support the family as best they can."

Gary was awarded an OBE in 2006

The announcement follows a moving Instagram tribute posted by Gary's friend Jamie Oliver, in which the Naked Chef star initially made reference to a "tragic fall". It has now been amended and reads: "Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife, kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts… Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. Rest in peace, Chef."

Gary's death was announced earlier in the day in a statement from his family, which read: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time." The 59-year-old was known for appearances on MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, and Rhodes Around Britain, among other cooking shows, and he boasted five Michelin stars. He and Jennie moved to Dubai in 2011.

The chef was honoured to cook for Princess Diana in 1995

Gary's employer in the United Arab Emirates also released a statement, which read: "The team at Grosvenor Hotel Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE. Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend. No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

