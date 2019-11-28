Gary Rhodes' family have clarified the chef's cause of death, confirming that the 59-year-old tragically died in hospital from a bleed in the brain. The statement read: "The Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie. After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural haematoma. At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time." Sky News was the first to report the statement.

Gary passed away on Tuesday

Their statement comes shortly after a friend of Gary's, chef Vineet Bhatia, revealed to The Daily Mail that Gary slipped and hit his head shortly before he died. However, the family's update claimed that Gary collapsed in his home after falling ill. He said: "I have been told by friends in Dubai that he slipped and banged his head and was then taken to hospital. I wish I could have been there for him. He was such a lovely man. So friendly and enjoying his life.

"He came to my restaurant in Dubai to film his TV series last week. He was very supportive and a great friend and very generous with his time to everybody. Gary wasn't the sort of chef who would shout at his staff. He was respectful to everybody." Vineet also shared a photo of the pair hugging in one of the very last photos of Gary, and said that the 59-year-old told him at the time: "Life couldn't be better."

He continued: "He was very happy and enjoying the successes of his business and looking forward to expanding. We have lost a great man, a great chef. I haven't had a chance to speak to his wife or family yet, but I will try my best and am sending my condolences. I feel for them so much."

According to the family's original statement, Gary died on Tuesday "with his beloved wife Jennie by his side". "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE," the statement read. "The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."