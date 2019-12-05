Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel after being photographed holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright. The 38-year-old singer broke his silence on Wednesday, sharing a post on Instagram in which he acknowledged a "strong lapse in judgement". Justin, who has been married to Jessica for seven years, began: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better."

Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology on Instagram

He continued: "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Justin's Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright

Justin and 37-year-old Jessica were married in 2012 in a beautiful ceremony in Italy after five years together. The couple are parents to one son, four-year-old Silas. The Cry Me A River star made headlines last month when he was pictured holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The pair were out at a bar in New Orleans with a group of friends, and in footage obtained by the Sun, 30-year-old Alisha can be seen resting her hand on Justin's knee, and the two appear to be holding hands.

