Jessica Biel makes rare comment on marriage to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel isn't holding back when it comes to showing love for her husband – on or off the dance floor. Stepping out at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the 43-year-old actress was asked about her much-talked-about enthusiasm during recent stops on Justin Timberlake's world tour, where she was spotted dancing along in the crowd. Far from feeling embarrassed, Jessica made it clear she's proudly his biggest fan.

© Getty Images for Justin Timberla Jessica and Justin attend Justin Timberlake's 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS' Album Release Party

"I feel like I'm up there with his number one fans," she told E! on the red carpet, praising her husband, 44, for his live performances. "He's so amazing live. There's just no one like him – who can perform like him, who sings like him. He just brings so much joy."

Nominated on the night for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in The Better Sister, Jessica admitted she gives herself full permission to let loose when she's supporting Justin from the audience.

© FilmMagic Jessica looked radiant at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

"I don't care if I look like a crazy person," she said with a laugh. "I'm gonna dance my butt off for two and a half hours."

The actress went on to make a rare but heartfelt comment about her marriage, adding, "I love his music, and I don't care – I'm just gonna say it – I adore him, and I love him as an artist and a performer."

Jessica recently described Justin as "my best friend" in an interview with InStyle. "I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries, like the music industry, has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours," she said.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple have two sons together

"We are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that's just what it takes to make this kind of art."

Jessica and Justin, who tied the knot in 2012, share two sons – Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5 – and recently turned the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour into a family affair. The tour ran for more than a year before wrapping in July, with Jessica and the kids often joining Justin on the road.

© Getty Images for Children's Hosp The family joined Justin on tour

To mark the end of the tour, Jessica shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram, including a playful snap of the couple wearing vintage T-shirts emblazoned with each other's faces – a glimpse into a marriage that, more than a decade on, still looks full of admiration, humour and genuine joy.