Jessica Biel finally reveals her real arm and back routine as she hits the gym for intense workout

Jessica Biel shared the well-kept secret to her incredibly toned back and arms in a social media video that dove into her workout routine, led by her personal trainer, Ben Bruno, who has worked with everyone from Kate Upton to Naomi Campbell.

The expert took to Instagram to run through Jessica's intense workout, which prepared her for Prime Video's thriller The Better Sister, the series she starred in alongside Elizabeth Banks.

© Prime Video Fans had been asking Jessica for her workout routine for months

"People have been asking about the Jessica Biel back and arms workout, and for good reason, but the truth is while she definitely does plenty of work on her back and arms, her workouts aren't split up into back day, arm day, and so on," he began, over a clip from the TV series that showcased her rippling muscles.

"She does full-body workouts that combine upper-body exercises, lower-body exercises, core work and a bunch of things that work everything all at once to maximize efficiency…this is also a great way to do it if you don't want to add a bunch of extra cardio too."

In the accompanying video, Jessica completed several intense exercises, such as squats, sitting pull-ups and crunches.

He continued: "Back to back and arms, Jess is super strong and loves to push herself, but she's not so interested in lifting super-super-heavy weights at this point in her life, so we find other ways to make it challenging and keep it fresh."

© Instagram Jessica was hard at work in her home gym

Ben added that she never does all of her difficult moves in one workout, and instead spreads them out over multiple sessions. "In a given workout, she normally does one exercise for the back, which also works the biceps, one exercise for shoulders and one exercise for triceps, plus some other moves for legs and abs sprinkled in," he explained.

"It's also important to remember that it's impossible to maintain peak physical condition all the time, and the super-toned physique you see on screen isn't maintainable all year round."

© Instagram Ben explained that Jessica prefers full body workouts

"Jess knows that, so she spends most of the year working out consistently, but not crazy by any means…and if there's ever a time she needs to look her absolute best, she'll ramp it up for a few weeks, then go back to normal afterwards."

In the video's caption, Jessica wrote: "The arm and back workout everyone asked for is finally here! Thank you to my friend and amazing trainer @benbrunotraining for all of the help leading up to The Better Sister, but also for my everyday life."

© Instagram She avoids doing intense workouts all the time

Friends and fans alike rushed to the comment section to exclaim over Jessica's jaw-dropping workout, with actress Christina Milian writing: "Oh just doing sitting pull-ups like it's nothing…" while another fan chimed in: "She is a beast. Those exercises are hard AF."

A third shared: "She is SO strong, and form is flawless!!" while a fourth declared: "She's making this look so easy…this stuff is hard!"

© Variety via Getty Images She praised her trainer, Ben Bruno, for his help

Ben also jumped in the comment section to share his thanks for Jessica's constant support. "Jess! You are the BEST. Thank you for being such a positive influence for women strength training in a smart and sustainable way. And thank you for shining a light on my programs and mentioning me – it means more than you know."

The Better Sister was released in May and follows Jessica and Elizabeth's characters as they navigate tricky family dynamics amid a gruesome murder.