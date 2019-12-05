Kevin Clifton's Strictly Come Dancing family are about to collaborate with his real-life family – and all for a very special cause! The pro dancer's parents' dance school, Clifton Dance Academy, hosts an annual Christmas event, and this year, his co-stars Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu are coming along to dance for the evening. Kevin made the exciting announcement on Instagram alongside a promo photo of the two pros. He wrote: "Massive announcement! @Johannesradebe is coming to Grimsby with @Nancy_xuxi to dance at the @Cliftonsdanceacademy86 annual xmas party! Get your tickets now!" The party is taking place on 16 December at Humber Royal Hall in Grimsby, and what's more, fans have the chance to buy a ticket and join in the fun.

Strictly star Kevin Clifton revealed Joannes and Nancy are joining his family's dance school's Christmas party

Many of Kevin's followers were quick to comment on the news, including his girlfriend Stacey Dooley, who wrote: "Litch, my two faves." One Strictly fan commented: "How amazing is this? Best Christmas party ever," while another added: "This is great news!" Clifton Dance Academy is run by Keith and Judy Clifton, who just like their children are award-winning dancers. Kevin and his younger sister, former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton, help to run their parents' dance academy and last year they helped expand their family business by bringing the dance school online.

MORE: Matt Baker reveals real reason behind shock departure from The One Show

Kevin and his sister Joanne Clifton have been helping their parents with Clifton Dance Academy

It's been an incredibly busy year for Kevin, who took part in his first theatre production, Rock of Ages, playing the lead role of Stacee Jaxx. He also participated in Burn the Floor, before taking to the Strictly ballroom again for the 2019 series. While he was eliminated with partner Anneka Rice in the second week of the competition, he won the EastEnders Children in Need special with actress Maisie Smith. He is also set to compete in the Christmas Strictly special with Debbie McGee. There's no rest for Kevin come the new year either, as he will be back on the stage touring the country with Burn the Floor, this time with sister Joanne alongside him.

READ: Motsi Mabuse opens up about rift rumours with Shirley Ballas

Kevin will no doubt be looking forward to being reunited with girlfriend Stacey in the next few weeks, as she is currently working in abroad. The couple fell in love after being partnered together on Strictly in 2018, with news of their relationship hitting headlines in March. While the couple keep their romance out of the public eye, they have occasionally shared sweet tributes to each other on social media, while Stacey helped throw Kevin a dance-themed birthday party in October just before she jetted off abroad.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.