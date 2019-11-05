Kevin Clifton spends more time apart from Stacey Dooley as she travels to Spain The Strictly couple have been away from each other since October

Strictly star Kevin Clifton and his girlfriend Stacey Dooley both lead incredibly busy lives, and as a result, the couple haven't been able to see each other since the middle of October due to work commitments. Stacey flew out to Korea on 14 October - the day after Kevin's birthday – and although she has now left the country, she has now landed in Madrid, Spain for her next work venture. The investigative journalist shared a photo of herself holding a camera and microphone while walking down the street in the Spanish city on Monday evening and simply captioned it with a dance emoji. Stacey hasn't revealed what she is filming but it is likely that it is a new documentary. One fan asked her in the comments section what her favourite and least favourite part of making a documentary was, to which she responded: "Love being on location. Least favourite – voice over."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been apart for a few weeks due to work commitments

While Kevin and Stacey are no doubt missing each other, the Strictly star has been publically supported by his girlfriend – who has been keeping up with his dance journey during her travels. When Kevin stepped in for injured Neil Jones for the first time in October, Stacey was one of the first to react to his dance with Alex Scott. The former footballer had to teach Kevin the moves to her street commercial dance to the Ghostbusters theme tune during the Halloween special and only had 45 minutes to do so. The judges were impressed with both Alex and Kevin and Stacey took to Instagram soon after watching him perform to sing his praises. "Yes Kev, yes! That's why he's the damn King. He had 40 minutes to learn that routine, I am so proud!" she wrote.

Stacey shared a photo of her busy working on a new documentary in Madrid

Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions, most recently at Kevin's birthday party in October.

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

