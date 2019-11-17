Kevin Clifton reunites with girlfriend Stacey Dooley in Blackpool for just one night The pro dancer was delighted to be back with his girlfriend

Strictly star Kevin Clifton last saw his girlfriend Stacey Dooley on his birthday back in October, as the investigative journalist has been busy working abroad making a new documentary. But on Saturday night, the former Strictly winner reunited with her boyfriend in Blackpool as she came along to support the rest of the contestants taking part in the competition. Stacey had only just arrived back in the UK from Madrid, but her first stop was the Blackpool Tower. The star's visit to the UK was short-lived though, as she revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she was already going back to the airport, this time to the United States to film another documentary.

Stacey Dooley is off to the United States for work while Kevin Clifton stays in the UK for Strictly

In a video message on Instagram Stories, Stacey shared: "I'm on my way to the airport I'm going to the States, my crew are already over there to start my new doc, it's so cold out there so I'm wearing my new coat. I'm so tired." The TV star also posted a video of herself with Kevin hanging out in the Blackpool Tower on Saturday. The pair looked smitten as they smiled at each other in the cute footage. The couple met after being partnered together in the 2018 series of Strictly – which they won. Since October, Stacey has been in South Korea and Madrid shooting for a documentary, while Kevin has been working on Strictly.

Kevin and Stacey were reunited for a night on Saturday

Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions.

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

