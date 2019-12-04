Motsi Mabuse has quashed rumours of a feud with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas. After speculation arose that the two judges weren't getting along, Motsi, who joined the panel for this year's series of the show, has set the record straight.

Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the South African judge explained that, despite the reports, the two do in fact get along. "We get along so well and she has an energy and she has her opinion and she's strong about it and I love it and it makes me even stronger," she explained. "And we can all learn from each other and I watch her and I'm thinking 'Shirley is such a great icon in our dance world' and as a woman I think 'look at her we can do this together'."

Motsi has quashed rumours of a feud with Shirley

Motsi, sister of Strictly pro Oti, was also keen to insist that the reports surrounding the feud were not something she wanted to participate in. "It's whether you're professional and have respect for each other and that's something I bring along with [me] and I'm not going to engage in any of that kind of negativity, I said that from the offset, so I don't."

Motsi joined the judging panel for this year's series

Motsi also revealed the funny coincidence she experienced just before she was offered the role. After it was announced Dame Darcey Bussell was leaving the show, the dancer explained how she rang her sister Oti and joked that she should be offered the position. "And I made a joke and said, 'They should call me!' And we both laughed. And then like three or four weeks later, I called her back and said, 'They called me!' And we laughed again."

She's certainly made quite an impression since appearing on the show, but the 38-year-old admitted that there was a point where she didn't want the job. "The longer they kept me waiting, the more I didn’t want to do it anymore, because then I got nervous because then you really want to do it. And then you don't want the rejection."

