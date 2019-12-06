Katherine Jenkins mugged after trying to stop 'vicious' street robbery on elderly woman The opera singer still performed at a charity concert that evening

Katherine Jenkins was mugged in London on Wednesday after intervening in a street robbery. The opera singer was on her way to a rehearsal for the Henry Van Straubenzee concert in Chelsea – which was attended by Carole and Pippa Middleton – when she witnessed an older woman being attacked, her agent said. However, when Katherine stepped in to help, she was mugged herself.

In a statement, Katherine's agent said: "Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke's Church. On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being mugged and intervened to help. As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself."

The 39-year-old helped police to identify the suspected mugger after the incident, which took place at around 3:10pm. A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two 15-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and were re-released under investigation, but one was re-arrested on Thursday after further information was received.

Despite being shaken up following the assault, Katherine still performed at the charity carol concert, which took place at St Luke's Church in Chelsea on Wednesday evening. "She didn't want to let the charity down," her agent said. The mum-of-two has made no reference to the incident on social media.

The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol service helps to fight poverty in Uganda through education, and was named after Prince William and Prince Harry's friend Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002. The royal brothers have been patrons of the fund since 2009 and have attended the annual church service in previous years, but were both unable to be there on Wednesday. The Duke of Cambridge was returning home from his official visit to Kuwait and Oman, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying a leave from their royal duties.

