Katherine Jenkins shares never-before-seen wedding photo with husband Andrew Levitas Gorgeous!

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas returned to their wedding venue on Tuesday night, and couldn't resist grabbing the opportunity to recreate a stunning moment from their big day. The opera singer and the American film director were pictured walking up the steps of Hampton Court Palace, hand-in-hand, as they attended Prince Harry's Sentebale concert.

They looked nearly identical to a pose they struck five years ago at their wedding reception, when Katherine stunned in a dress by Suzanne Neville. The opera singer shared the collage on Instagram and wrote, "Re-Living the Dream..." while Andrew also posted a similar throwback and captioned it: "5 years later and still got it! #stairmaster."

Katherine and Andrew married in September 2014

"That's a beautiful wedding photo," one fan told Katherine of the previously unseen picture. "Thank you for sharing a cherished memory," wrote another, while a third posted: "Your wedding dress was stunning and I love both photos!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares exciting This Morning baby news

Katherine and Andrew, who have a son and a daughter, married at Hampton Court Palace in September 2014. The bride looked breathtaking in a Suzanne Neville gown, which was made using the ﬁnest French corded lace and hand beaded with Swarovski crystals and pearls. The dress featured a ﬁne pleated chiffon bodice and over 15 metres of silk organza to create the full skirt and train. Katherine topped off her bridal look with a flowing veil.

The couple were attending Prince Harry's Sentebale concert

On Tuesday night, the couple were showing their support for Prince Harry, who had put on a fundraising concert to raise awareness and funds for his charity Sentebale. The Duke co-founded the charity with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to help children and young people living with HIV and Aids in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi – countries where the virus remains a leading cause of death.

MORE: 11 soap stars who are currently planning their wedding

Harry spoke at the start of the concert and joked with the crowds, saying: "I am not going take up too much of your time, I realise you're all here to see Rita Ora not me." After a group cheered loudly he quipped: "Especially you at the front." The new dad thanked the crowds for raising funds for Sentebale by buying tickets to the concert, adding: "We've managed to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds from this evening and every single one of you has played a part in that, so you have the ability to have an enormous amount of fun while knowing that you've changed a lot of lives in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi at the same time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.