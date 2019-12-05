Pippa and Carole Middleton enjoy mother-daughter night out in London The royals have attended the service in the past

Pippa and Carole Middleton were both spotted in London on Wednesday night, as they paid tribute to a late royal family friend. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother and sister attended the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol service at St Luke's Church in Chelsea, London. Pippa, who was with her husband James Matthews, wrapped up against the cold in a green Mango coat, while Carole opted for a black wool jacket and burgundy dress.

The charity helps to fight poverty in Uganda through education and was named after Prince William and Prince Harry's friend Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002. The royal brothers have been patrons of the fund since 2009 and have attended the church service in previous years.

Pippa and husband James Matthews at the service

The Duke of Cambridge was returning from his official visit to Kuwait and Oman on Wednesday, while the Duchess had an engagement in Buckinghamshire with her new patronage Family Action. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying leave from their royal duties, but both attended last year's carol concert, where Meghan read a poem.

Pippa and James' son Arthur turned one in October and she regularly writes about motherhood in her column for Waitrose magazine. The couple married in Berkshire in May 2017, where Pippa's nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of the cute bridal party.

Carole at the church service

Carole's party supplies company, Party Pieces, shared a glimpse of the businesswoman's beautiful office on Instagram on Wednesday. In the photo, Kate's mother can be seen decorating a Christmas tree, and in the background the 64-year-old's sophisticated workspace can be seen.

Kate and Pippa's younger brother James Middleton also recently celebrated his engagement to French financier girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. He recently spoke about their wedding plans to Vanity Fair Spain: "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process."

