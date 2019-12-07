Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that his dream Christmas present would be a Delorean car, and his announcement has left fans divided. The This Morning host wrote: "Since being a young reporter and young man from Belfast, I've had a big emotional attachment to a Delorean… made in my home town. After seeing this pic I'm sorely tempted to ask Santa. What do you think?"

Some of the doting dad's fans thought it was an excellent idea, and took to the comment section of Eamonn's post to say so. One wrote: "I think you should do it Eamonn. Beats a leaf blower!" Another added: "Go for it Eamonn. You deserve it, I'll tell Santa."

However, some of his fans were less impressed, and tried to convince the 60-year-old that it would be an inconvenience. One replied: "I'm not sure Santa will be able to fit this down the chimney," and another noted: "They'd be a bugger to park." Hilariously, a third told Eamonn that he'd better run the idea past wife and fellow This Morning host, Ruth Langsford, saying: "You'd better talk it over with Ruth first."

It's been a busy week for Eamonn and Ruth, who are fronting a campaign to help bring people together from all walks of life to network and make new friends over a festive lunch at their local pub. As part of the campaign with HEINEKEN's, the TV stars surprised guests from community food bank St Saviour's Sunbury and care home charity Langley Haven to host a free pub lunch for both charities at The Red Lion pub in Shepperton - and Eamonn even dressed up as Santa to give them a real festive treat!

