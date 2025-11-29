Ruth Langsford opens up about needing therapy following 'unravelling' of 14-year marriage to Eamon Holmes

Since her separation from GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford has been incredibly candid about the emotional struggle the split put her through.

In a new interview, the 65-year-old has opened up about how she needed therapy to cope with the situation.

Ruth Langsford has opened up about needing therapy after her separation from Eamonn Holmes

Speaking to Woman & Home in November 2025, she spoke extensively about the separation and whether she would get married again, saying: "I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I'm still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things."

Ruth continued: "My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn't know either of us so doesn't get involved and doesn't judge. She just listens and says, 'Have you thought about this?' or 'Why did you feel like that?'"

Counselling has helped Ruth Langsford 'move on'

Despite her initial doubts about the process of counselling, the Loose Women panellist has found counselling to be beneficial.

"I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming," Ruth added. "It makes me question how I'm feeling. When my sister died, friends suggested counselling and I said, 'I don't [want] just [for someone] to tell me that I'm really sad,' and I still feel like that."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The former This Morning hosts ended their marriage after 14 years

She explained that the therapy has helped her to process the fallout of her marriage, telling the publication: "The end of a very long relationship takes a lot of unravelling. Counselling helps you move on from it, to not be held back."

Hesitantly, it appears that the 65-year-old is definitely ready to move on for good now. Asked about whether or not she would begin a new relationship, she said: "Never say never.

"I haven't been put off having a relationship," Ruth continued. "I haven't even been put off marriage, but I'm definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I've realised I'm actually quite good on my own. I am independent and quite strong."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' separation

In May 2024, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The on and off-screen couple presented ITV's This Morning between 2006 and 2021, and share a 23-year-old son, Jack. Though the couple had not been seen out together in the two years leading up to the split, Ruth had been privately caring for Eamonn while he was undergoing mobility issues.