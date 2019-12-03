Eamonn Holmes shares never-before-seen photos of his son as he celebrates 60th The This Morning star is celebrating his birthday with family

Happy birthday to Eamonn Holmes, who is celebrating his 60th birthday! In honour of the landmark event, the This Morning star shared a photo collage with his fans that had been created for him by son Declan. The post is comprised of four images, with two taken from Declan's childhood - the first showing the youngster on his dad’s shoulders and the second showing father and son in matching Manchester United kits. The remaining pictures are taken more recently, and capture the pair at Christmas and on Declan's own wedding day. Alongside the collage, Eamonn wrote: "My eldest boy Declan just sent me this… half a lifetime ago some of these pics are. Happy memories. Where did that time go? Make the most of it folks. It goes too quick #birthdayboy."

Eamonn has enjoyed extended celebrations around his birthday, thanks largely to his wife Ruth Langsford. She whisked the TV star away last week on a surprise trip to Vienna. Eamonn shared a photo on Instagram showing the couple posing against a festive backdrop, with horse-drawn carriages and Christmas lights visible in the background. He wrote: "Whisked off by Ruth on a complete mystery trip for my birthday. Ended up in #Vienna with my children waiting there for me! Never been before – can't wait to come back. Great time in a truly majestic city."

Eamonn and Ruth have been together since around 1997, and in 2002 they welcomed their only child, son Jack. The couple were married in June 2010, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. Eamonn is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes; Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

On Tuesday, Ruth took to social media to celebrate her husband's big day. She shared a sweet boomerang video showing her kissing Eamonn on the cheek as the pair stood behind a large red love heart. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my darling @eamonnholmes. The best husband a girl could have!" she wrote.

Ruth, 59, later treated fans to a peek at Eamonn's birthday table, all set up ready to greet the TV presenter when he awoke. The table, which has been laid out for seven people, features gold plates and crackers, special '60' napkins and table decorations, and a glittering '60' arranged on the tablecloth. The chic gold and black colour scheme is completed with a collection of balloons, including a giant gold '60' inflatable at the head of the table. "Birthday table for @eamonnholmes. Created by me at 6.30 this morning!! #60yearsyoung," she wrote.