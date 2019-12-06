Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are ready to spread the season of goodwill this Christmas! The This Morning presenters are fronting a campaign to help bring people together from all walks of life to network and make new friends over a festive lunch at their local pub. As part of the campaign with HEINEKEN's, the TV stars surprised guests from community food bank St Saviour's Sunbury and care home charity Langley Haven to host a free pub lunch for both charities at The Red Lion pub in Shepperton - and Eamonn even dressed up as Santa to give them a real festive treat!

The pub treated guests to a three-course lunch and drinks in a room full of laughs, Christmas carols and great conversation with Ruth and Eamonn. Speaking about the Brewing Good Cheer campaign, Eamonn shared: "Pubs have always been a meeting point for our family, and it was great to host this lunch alongside Ruth, to bring a bit of festive spirit to the community. It was great fun to surprise the guests as the big man himself – Santa! Spreading love and cheer is what this time of year is all about and what better place to do it than the pub."

READ: Dan Osborne hits back at Jacqueline Jossa marriage reports with defiant post

Ruth added: "I love this time of year and so it was a real privilege for Eamonn and I to team up with HEINEKEN to launch its annual Brewing Good Cheer campaign. This campaign is all about the importance of community spirit and the vital role pubs play in bringing people together, and we couldn't agree more! Over the past few years these lunches have helped bring thousands of people together, in their local pub, which for many is their local community."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes receives his OBE

Volunteers from the foodbank, alongside members of the local community who have called on the services of the foodbank in the past, attended the lunch with residents and carers from Langley Haven, a care home supported by the community and volunteers. Tina Baker, spokesperson from St Saviour's Sunbury, said: "Being involved in a day like this is amazing. To be able to sit and talk, and enjoy great food and drink is a real treat. Volunteering at the food bank can be very emotional, so being able to enjoy a meal together at such an important time of the year is really vital to our wellbeing. And to have Eamonn and Ruth here, well, that’s the icing on the cake!"

MORE: Strictly's Karim Zeroual teases secret advantage which could land him in the final

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.