Former Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff returned to the BBC's Elstree studios, where the show is filmed, on Saturday. The dancer, who competed on the show between 2008 and 2015, was always popular with viewers and even met her partner, former rugby player Ben Cohen, when they were paired together in 2013. She danced with Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell in her last year on the show and they were the third couple to be voted off. After that, the mum-of-one moved on to new ventures, including dancing with fellow former Strictly star Robin Windsor around the UK.

Kristina hadn't been back to the set in years, so it was a special treat for fans to see her not only share a photo from the studios, but one that featured Strictly's longest-running dancer and one of the contenders for a place in next week's final, Anton du Beke. She posted a selfie of herself and her former colleague in the makeup room, which showed her fully glammed-up and pouting her lips, while Anton beamed next to her. The 42-year-old captioned the image: "Nice to be back at @ElstreeStudios... look who I ran into in makeup department... @TheAntonDuBeke #StrictlyComeDancing2019." Her followers were quick to express their appreciation for both Kristina and Anton, writing: "You were my favourite @KRihanoff," "I hope @TheAntonDuBeke gets into the final. He so deserves it. You have to love Anton he's the best," "Ahhhh I love Anton," and: "So beautiful! Have fun! X."

Nice to be back at @ElstreeStudios ... look who I ran into in make up department... @TheAntonDuBeke #StrictlyComeDancing2019 pic.twitter.com/43PwrP4Xmv — Kristina Rihanoff (@KRihanoff) December 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kristina posted a photo of herself wearing a glamorous red dress against the Strictly backdrop, which she captioned: "Looking forward to do a little bit of filming at Elstree studios today, will be a very surreal experience to come back to @bbcstrictly premises! Going to be a wonderful experience! Love this photo from my last year on the show #StrictlyComeDancing2019."

