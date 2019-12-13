Charley Webb shares family photo and fans can't believe she's related to this soap star Charley's brother Jamie is best known for his role in Hollyoaks

Charley Webb shared a photo of herself and her siblings on Thursday, and fans were surprised to discover that Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas is her brother! In the snap, posted to Instagram, Charley and her sister Cassie can be seen posing on either side of their brother, and the Emmerdale star added the exciting caption: "Shot something really fun at my sister's academy yesterday with all the family, too cute. Sibling love." Beneath the snap, one follower wrote: "Can't believe you lot are brother and sisters."

Big brother Jamie also posted the photo, and his fans were just as surprised to discover that he is related to the actress, best known for playing Debbie Dingle. Jamie added the caption: "I mean my sisters are so beautiful. Not sure what happened to me." Replying to the sweet photograph, one wrote: "Omg never knew yous were related," and another added: "How did I not know these were your sisters?"

Charley shared a photo with her siblings on Instagram

Charley's sister Cassie was the third of the siblings to share the family snap, adding: "Exciting times. Shooting with these two yesterday for something special, coming soon! Thanks @miss_charleywebb and @jamielomas21 for lending me your faces. Love ya!"

Cassie is a makeup artist, and runs her own academy, Cassie Lomas Makeup Academy. Charley's Instagram post suggests that the trio were filming something for the school, so perhaps we will soon see the soap stars getting their glam on!

It must have been nice for Charley to unwind with her brother and sister. On Sunday, the actress told her followers that life as a mother-of-three isn't always as easy as she may make it seem on social media.

Charley shared a sweet snap of her kids

The doting mum explained: "I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full-on it [motherhood] is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at people's Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t."

