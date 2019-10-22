Charley Webb's son Bowie showcases new short haircut in cute photos The Emmerdale actress is mum to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace

Charley Webb has been enjoying spending quality time with her children during her maternity leave from Emmerdale, and on Tuesday the doting mum took her youngest two sons on a trip to a wildlife park. Charley shared photos on Instagram of her middle son Bowie from their day out – who showcased his adorable new haircut. Bowie had rocked long, blonde hair, but had decided he wanted it cut short earlier in the month, something that Charley wasn't as keen on as her little boy. The actress had shared a video on social media of the pair walking into the hairdressers, and wrote in the caption: "So excited to get his hair cut. Mummy not so much."

Emmerdale star Charley Webb shared a sweet photo of son Bowie's new short haircut

After Bowie got his haircut, Charley took to Instagram to address critics who had previously written negative comments about her little boy's long hair, who had told her she should get it cut. Having been asked if her decision to get Bowie's hair cut was because of her naysayers, Charley addressed the issue in a video on Instagram Stories. "I can't believe how many messages I've had asking if I've cut Bowie's hair because of negative comments on Instagram or online," the 31-year-old said. "No! The answer to that is no. If I was cutting my child's hair because people were being negative that would be very worrying."

Charley took Bowie to the hairdressers after he wanted his hair to be shorter

She then revealed the adorable real reason behind his new look, adding: "He had it cut because he saw a picture of short hair that was all different colours like red, yellow, blue, and he wanted it to look like that and he thought it would change colour. Obviously it didn't but he still has the hair, so it's fine." Charley's oldest son Buster, eight, also has gorgeous long hair, and the doting mum recently shared a photo of him wearing a T-shirt that read: "Long hair, Don't care, boy," to defiantly protect him against online critics.

As well as Bowie and Buster, Charley is also mum to baby son Ace, who she welcomed in July. The Debbie Dingle actress shares her three children with husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. Charley is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap, with her alter-ego Debbie having been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage that Lisa Dingle had left her in her will.

