Charley Webb shares rare photo of son Bowie playing with co-star Emma Atkins' son Emma plays Charley's on-screen mum Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

Charley Webb has been on maternity leave following the arrival of her baby son Ace in July, and has been enjoying meeting up with her Emmerdale co-stars during her time off work. And over the half-term holidays, the Debbie Dingle actress enjoyed a day out with her three-year-old son Buster, her Emma Atkins, who plays her on-screen mum Charity Dingle in the show, and Emma's little boy Albert. Charley shared a sweet photo of the two boys at a funfair having a go on hook-a-duck, full of concentration. "They hooked a duck," she wrote in the caption.

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Emma Atkins took their sons out to the fairground

Both Charley and Emma are incredibly close, having worked with each other in the soap since 2000. In Emmerdale, Debbie has been temporarily written out, with the character having gone to Scotland to open up a garage that Lisa Dingle left her in her will. As well as meeting up with Emma, Charley has also been seeing a lot of her on-screen daughter, Katy Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden in the soap. The teenager went to visit her recently and enjoyed an impromptu singing session with Charley's oldest son Buster, nine, at the kitchen room table.

Emma and Charley with their co-star Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle in Emmerdale

Since giving birth to her third baby, Charley has been keeping her fans updated with her postpartum journey and life as a mum-of-three. Last week, the actress inspired her fans after revealing that she had made the decision to store Ace's stem cells. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote that she had found out about the possibility of storing her baby's umbilical cord stem cells that could then be used in the future should they be needed for treatment. She added that while she is hoping that she will never have to use them, it was comforting to know that they were stored if they ever did need them.

Fellow parents were full of admiration for Charley, with one writing: "This is amazing! Honestly amazing!" while another wrote: "Wow, I've never heard of this but thanks for sharing." A third added: "Amazing! Such an important thing and I think every parent should consider doing this as it may save a life so respect for you. And Ace is so cute."

