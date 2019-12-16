Earlier this year, Peter Andre gave music fans a lovely dose of pop-culture nostalgia after sharing a nineties throwback picture of himself alongside Victoria Beckham. And two decades later, it seems their children have struck up quite the surprising friendship! Over the weekend, Peter's eldest son, Junior Andre, took to his Instagram page to share a series of snaps hanging out with Victoria's three sons; Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and 14-year-old Cruz Beckham. The young group were special guests at Peter's latest West End show, Thriller Live.

"Great night with my guys. @cruzbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @peterandre," Junior wrote in the caption. The sweet post comes shortly after doting dad Peter took part in a fan Q&A, where he shared fun anecdotes about his teenage son. One follower asked whether Junior has a girlfriend, to which he replied: "He better not. He needs to concentrate on school."

GALLERY: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

Meanwhile, another fan heaped praise on the father for teaching Junior how to cook. "Junior is actually starting to cook more and more," explained the former pop star. "He's doing really well, just wish he wasn't talking like he thinks he's a proper gangsta." Junior is already showing signs of taking after his famous dad and enrolled in drama school in September.

WATCH: Peter Andre in 60 Seconds

However, Peter recently revealed that he wouldn't let his teenage son appear on Love Island - despite meeting his ex Katie Price on reality TV series, I'm A Celebrity. The dad-of-four wants Junior, who is currently in school and has a drama scholarship, to focus on studies rather than a career in reality TV. "I've told him, 'You're 14, work as hard as you can to get the grades to go to university,'" he revealed to new! magazine. "If he chooses to go, great, but if he wants to move into entertainment, I'll back him."

READ: Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on husband infidelity claims after I'm a Celebrity

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.