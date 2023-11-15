15 best food gifts for foodies to drool over this Christmas

Take it from a foodie, there's nothing an edible gift can't do to brighten up someone's day. Whether you're on the hunt for a delicious birthday gift or a tasty Christmas present, or even a 'just because' treat, you'll want to dine out on this list of tempting food gifts.
There are just some people in your life that are impossible to shop for - but everyone loves a delicious treat, especially around the holidays. Christmas hampers are always a good idea - and make for a real showstopper of a gift.
Black Friday is almost upon us, so now is the perfect time to get saving on Christmas gifts. Here are my favourites that have decent discounts...
If you're in the market for a foodie advent calendars, there are plenty that you can shop for the person in your life who would prefer something more exciting than a chocolate advent calendar on the lead up to the big day.
Variety: Whether you're looking for letterbox baked goods or beautifully-wrapped food hampers, we've found a selection of gifts to suit everyone's needs.
Gift-worthy: When I'm not at work, you can find me hunting down London's best restaurants, picking up a pastry from my favourite bakery or trialling a new recipe in the kitchen. As a self-professed foodie, there's nothing in this gift guide I wouldn't love to receive myself.
Price: The food gifts in this edit reflect every budget, from affordable treats to luxury artisan delights.
Best food gifts for foodies
From gourmet treats that serve up a slice of indulgence, to artisan cheeses, luxury condiments and infused olive oils to level up charcuterie night, we've compiled the ultimate gift guide for the foodie in your life. In the words of Marie Antionette, "Let them eat cake!"
Biscuiteers 'The Nutcracker' Biscuit Tin
Biscuiteers Biscuit Tin
Not just a delight to look at, these beautiful hand-iced biscuits from Biscuiteers are twice baked to a traditional English recipe, with the texture falling between the snap of classic gingerbread and the crumble of buttery shortbread. When you've worked your way through all the beautifully-iced delights, you're left with a kitsch keepsake tin to stash your home-baked biscuits.
If you're looking to add a personal touch to your gift, Biscuteers offer personalised icing options too, as well as a versatile range of themed biscuit boxes.
The Truffle Guys Signature Selection Box
The Truffle Guys Selection Box
I have yet to come across a foodie that doesn't love truffle. The rich and decadent flavour of truffle oil is the perfect accompaniment to home-cooked pasta dishes, while truffle-infused condiments can elevate almost any cuisine.
The 'Signature Selection Box' from The Truffle Guys, available at Harvey Nichols, contains the showstopping Great Taste 2023 Award Winner White Truffle Oil, the sensationally smooth and creamy Ultimate Truffle Mayo, sticky Gourmet Truffle Honey and more.
Complete with a branded display box, this gift set is the perfect foodie present.
Antipasti Gift Box
M&S Antipasti Gift Box
Surprise your favourite foodie with this divine Antipasti Gift Box, wrapped beautifully in an embossed navy parcel.
Included is a bottle of Montepulciano D'Abruzzo with savoury nibbles from M&S Collection. Find treats including Italian Grilled Mixed Peppers and Caponata Di Melanzane, Sweet Rosemary and Malden Nut Selection and delicious All Butter Parmigiano Reggiano and Chilli Biscuits.
Fortnum & Mason Belgium Chocolate Ballotin
Belgium Chocolate Ballotin
There's something so Hallmark Christmas movie-esque about a gold wrapped gift sealed with a festive red ribbon. These indulgent chocolates from Fortnum & Mason are just that, with an assortment of 15 chocolates that are either enrobed in milk, dark or white chocolate.
Bailey's Chocolate Nut Mix
Bailey's Chocolate Nut Mix
If there was ever a time to get out the bottle of Bailey's, it's Christmas time. These Irish cream liqueur-flavoured salted caramelised nut mix and milk chocolate coated almonds with salted toffee popcorn make for a tempting fireside snack or festive treat - and an affordable gift for any Bailey's lover.
Prices vary greatly depending on the size of your gift box, from sweet token boxes to grand selections, we love that you can indulge in the delicious treats no matter what your budget.
Pong Cheese Deluxe Cheese Hamper
Pong Cheese Hamper
Any cheese lover is sure to a-brie-ciate a decadent, large and highly specialised selection of stunning cheeses.
These beautifully-presented cheeses from Pong Cheese are nestled cosily in a beautiful wicker hamper with Peters Yard biscuits, two types of zesty chutney and Pong tasting notes.
Lamantea Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lamantea Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml
Most households use olive oil, so a stunning bottled gift presented in a vibrant ceramic will be a welcome addition to any kitchen. Sacla's top quality olive oil is sourced by the Lamantea family, who have been turning their sun-kissed olives into the highest quality oil for over half a century.
A top review reads: "Sacla is reliable for always being excellent quality, and actually tasting like the food my Italian relatives make."
Muscle Food Christmas Hamper
Muscle Food Luxury Christmas Hamper
A glorious gift for anyone hosting this Christmas, Muscle Food's Luxury Turkey Hamper saves the pre-Christmas supermarket stress by delivering a lavish selection of high-quality meat to your doorstep. For £65, this hamper serves 6-8 guests.
With everything from sausages and bacon medallions for a gourmet Christmas breakfast, to a succulent Whole British Turkey, festive pigs in blankets, and stuffing galore, all the produce comes from reputable British butchers and can be delivered just-in-time for a glorious Christmas feast.
A top review reads: "The quality of the meat is excellent and so tasty."
Hotel Chocolat The Classic Cabinet
Hotel Chocolat The Classic Cabinet
Perfect for those occasions when you can’t quite decide what to gift a loved one, Hotel Chocolat's Classic Cabinet is a two-tier showcase of their most celebrated recipes in milk, white and dark.
Thoughtfully curated by expert chocolatiers, any chocolate lover is guaranteed to find a favourite here.
After School Cookie Club Bake At Home Cookie Kit
After School Cookie Club Bake at Home Kit
Send a friend this bake at home cookie kit and you're essentially sending a warm hug in the post. We love that all of After School Cookie Club's bakes are gluten free and vegan too, so everyone can enjoy a bite.
Each box of 12 large cookies is lovingly packed with pre-portioned Cookie Dough Pucks - ready to bake, a baking sheet, baking instructions and pots of Organic Vanilla Infused Whipped coconut cream, Chocolate Ganache and Swiss chocolate coins to melt drizzle and dunk.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes 570g
Believe it or not, I received an industrial-sized bucket of Maldon Sea Salt Flakes from a family member last Christmas, and despite my initial surprise, it's become my most-used present in the kitchen. I have used a generous pinch of the decadent flaked salt in almost every dish I've cooked this year, and I'm only just on the verge of running out.
Maldon Salt was granted a Royal Warrant as official purveyors of sea salt; and at today’s royal banquets, King Charles III always has his own silver Maldon salt container within easy reach.
Much like the monarch, I also have a healthy dose in a salt dish on the dining table at all times. This gift is *chef's kiss*.
We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.