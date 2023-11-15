15 best food gifts for foodies to drool over this Christmas

Take it from a foodie, there's nothing an edible gift can't do to brighten up someone's day. Whether you're on the hunt for a delicious birthday gift or a tasty Christmas present, or even a 'just because' treat, you'll want to dine out on this list of tempting food gifts.

There are just some people in your life that are impossible to shop for - but everyone loves a delicious treat, especially around the holidays. Christmas hampers are always a good idea - and make for a real showstopper of a gift.

Black Friday is almost upon us, so now is the perfect time to get saving on Christmas gifts. Here are my favourites that have decent discounts...

Best Black Friday deals on foodie gifts

If you're in the market for a foodie advent calendars, there are plenty that you can shop for the person in your life who would prefer something more exciting than a chocolate advent calendar on the lead up to the big day.



How we chose the best food gifts for Christmas

Whether you're looking for letterbox baked goods or beautifully-wrapped food hampers, we've found a selection of gifts to suit everyone's needs. Gift-worthy: When I'm not at work, you can find me hunting down London's best restaurants, picking up a pastry from my favourite bakery or trialling a new recipe in the kitchen. As a self-professed foodie, there's nothing in this gift guide I wouldn't love to receive myself.

Best food gifts for foodies

From gourmet treats that serve up a slice of indulgence, to artisan cheeses, luxury condiments and infused olive oils to level up charcuterie night, we've compiled the ultimate gift guide for the foodie in your life. In the words of Marie Antionette, "Let them eat cake!"

We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.