Jacqueline Jossa has responded to the rumours surrounding her husband Dan Osborne during her first interview since leaving the jungle. Appearing on Monday's Lorraine, the I'm a Celebrity winner was asked her about whether she had spoken to Dan about the recent infidelity claims. "Of course, we spoke about it," the former EastEnders star replied. "It's funny because we have been going through it for two years, this isn't new. All this stuff, I knew about it."

The 27-year-old has been on cloud nine since her return to the UK, just days after being crowned the winner of this year's I'm a Celeb last week. Over the past month, her husband has been showing his support asking fans to vote for her whilst looking after the couple's two young daughters. On getting the chance to reflect, Jacqueline explained: "It got brought up again because of Myles [Stephenson] but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it."

She added: "I had three weeks in there with nothing but time. I have been giving him hell, he knows he has done stuff wrong. But I want to hit a restart button." Jacqueline and Dan tied the knot in July 2017 and have two children together, four-year-old Ella and 17-month-old Mia. Despite going through a rocky patch in their marriage, the couple are now stronger than ever.

During the chat, the mum-of-two also revealed she lost an impressive one stone. "Thank you jungle diet," she remarked. "It’s the first thing I asked when I got out, how much weight did I lose? I lost a stone. I thought I’d lose more but we got so many stars so we ate loads."

