Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova enjoys pre-Christmas holiday with adorable daughter Mila

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has wasted no time in enjoying some downtime following her stint on this year's show. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the pro dancer shared a gorgeous picture with her daughter in Venice. The mother-and-daughter duo are clearly on a relaxing pre-Christmas holiday, just days after Nadiya completed her work commitment on the BBC dancing show this year. "My everything. #motheranddaughter," the doting mother wrote in the caption. The snap sees the pair posing behind an oversized Christmas wreath.

The lovely post comes days after Nadiya was linked to her 2019 celebrity dance partner David James. On Thursday, the pair were seen with their arms around each other in an Instagram video shared by fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec, sparking romance rumours. James and Nadiya were seen chatting away to Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez. At one point, David even appeared to plant a gentle kiss on Nadiya's head, all while keeping his arms firmly locked around her shoulders. Aljaz deleted the social media post shortly after posting it.

Then two days later, both Nadiya and James looked happier than ever to be in one another's company for the Strictly final. The pair took to the stage for one final dance during a group number, which involved all of 2019's contestants. The two stars have remained great friends since their brief time together on the show - they were the fourth couple to be kicked out of the competition. Ahead of their last dance, Nadiya wrote on Instagram: "It's final @bbcstrictly dancing with @davidjamesofficial for the last time on the #Strictly dance floor. Good luck to the finalists."

