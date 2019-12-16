Gorka Marquez looked every inch the doting father as he was reunited with his baby daughter Mia. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who welcomed his little girl with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson in July, shared a series of pictures of being back at home with his loved ones. The post comes one day after the professional dancer completed his stint on this year's series, which saw Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher lift the glitterball trophy. "HOME SWEET HOME," he simply wrote in the caption.

Although Gorka has finished filming the BBC show, the professional dancer and his girlfriend Gemma will be back on the dancefloor for this Christmas special. This will be the first time the couple will dance together since the former soap star was partnered up with Aljaz Skorjanec back in 2017.

The 35-year-old has been open about how difficult she has found it stepping back into the rehearsal studio so soon after giving birth. The former Emmerdale actress admitted that she had to "get over" the fact that she was given the dance style for the Christmas special, despite finding it the most challenging during her time on the show back in 2017.

Chatting to the BBC ahead of the show, which will air on Christmas Day, she said: "My stamina has completely changed, massively. During Strictly, one of the dances I found the hardest and got the lowest score for was the Jive, and that's what we're doing for the Christmas special - so I've been thrown in at the deep end again. It's just something I need to try and get over and enjoy it."

