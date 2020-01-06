Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has made a fresh start at the beginning of the year, having moved out of the marital home he shared with ex-wife Katya Jones. The pro dancer revealed the big change on his Twitter account on Monday, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue I just need furniture." Neil and Katya had been living in a flat together along with former Strictly star Joanna Clifton, the younger sister of Kevin Clifton. The pair have remained on good terms since their split in August, and were supportive of each other during the 2019 series of Strictly – which Neil took part in with a partner for the first time.

Strictly star Neil Jones has moved out of the marital home he shared with ex-wife Katya Jones

Unfortunately for Neil, he won't have a lot of time to find any furniture in the next few weeks, as he is set to take to the road on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. The dancer was reunited with his celebrity dance partner Alex Scott over the weekend, as they met up in the studio following the Christmas break to rehearse ahead of the nationwide tour. The pair, who reached the quarter-finals in the latest series of Strictly, delighted fans after sharing pictures from their first day back together. "Time to get ready #teamred are back together and we can't wait to see you on tour... let's go @mr_njonesofficial @strictlycomedancinglive," Alex wrote on Instagram, to which Neil replied: "Let's do it #teamred."

The star is now reunited with Alex Scott ahead of the Strictly Live Tour

Alex, 35, and Neil, 37, have become close friends since their time together on Strictly, and have often treated fans to behind the scenes glimpses of their rehearsals. However, the duo were plagued by romance rumours throughout their time on the BBC show. The pair have since shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them.

Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO! in October: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it." Neil said: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly."

