Despite their split in August, Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones have proved time and time again that they're still the best of friends. When the 17th season of Strictly kicked off in September, Katya, 30, shared a hilarious photo of the Strictly professionals posing for photos, and sprawled across the front row was Neil, 37. Katya cheekily added an arrow pointing at Neil and added the caption: "Typical."

That same month, Katya shared another photo of herself and Neil having fun. Taking to Instagram, Katya uploaded a snap of Neil lifting her up on the Strictly stage and added the caption: "Jumping into the new week like! Have a sparkling one everyone!"

Katya shared this hilarious snap of herself and Neil having a blast

Neil and Katya regularly spend time together with their fellow pro dancers and can be seen joking around in backstage videos. Neil spoke about his professional relationship with Katya during an interview with the Radio Times not long after their separation in September, and explained why their split won't affect Strictly. He said: "She's my dance partner. We've been together a long time."

MORE: A look back at Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones' relationship history – from marriage to break up

Katya and Neil remain close

Katya also revealed that she had been working on his upcoming tour, Gingerland. The talented dancer revealed: "I've designed all the dresses and costumes for our shows. He's going to be busy with [his tour] but the rest of the time we will be doing shows as usual, gigs together and whatever we get offered. Dancing stays the same. Nothing changes."

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones looks unrecognisable in new photo with Luba Mushtuk

The Russian star even continued to wear her wedding ring in November, and that same month opened up about her decision to keep wearing the band, telling The Sun: "I wear it all the time. It's too pretty to take it off. And it was probably expensive. I don't want to lose it so it stays on my finger. It's a beautiful ring. I don't have a problem with wearing it so I don't see why anyone else should."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.