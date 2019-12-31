Strictly's Katya Jones shares her sadness at spending New Year's Eve away from her family The Strictly star shared the news on Instagram

Ringing in the New Year is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones and celebrate a fresh start, but sadly for Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, she'll be spending time away from her family in Russia for the first time in 30 years. Taking to Instagram, the pro-dancer shared a gorgeous picture of herself alongside her family and friends, including her mum, and revealed her sadness at not seeing them for the turn of a new decade.

"This will be my first time ever in the entire 30 years of my existence when I won’t celebrating New Year with my Russian family and friends, I will miss it so much," she wrote in the caption alongside a crying faced emoji. The dancer then went on to list the aspects that she'll miss the most, "The excitement, movies, the games, family gathering, seeing friends, snow and of course all the amazing food!!!!!"

Despite the dancer's sadness, she was eager to remain positive and reflect on the previous year as she wished her family and her followers well. "But I want to wish everyone a very Happy New Year wherever your [sic] are! May Love, prosperity and health be always present at your house," she wrote. Katya continued: "Remember last year with gratitude and meet the New Year as a blessing!" Although the 30-year-old won't be spending time in Russia for the celebrations, the dancer will no doubt be celebrating in style in the UK, as she continues with her role as Glinda in the Peteborough pantomime over the festive period.

Katya is currently starring as Glinda in the Wizard of Oz panto

The social media post comes shortly after fellow professional dancer and ex-husband Neil Jones's Christmas plans were revealed. The dancing pro, who spent his first Christmas following his break-up from ex-wife Katya in Columbia, shared several snaps and videos of himself enjoying his time in Medellin.

Despite their split in August, Katya and Neil have proved time and time again that they're still very close. When the 17th season of Strictly kicked off in September, Katya, 30, shared a hilarious photo of the Strictly professionals posing for photos, and sprawled across the front row was Neil, 37. Katya added an arrow pointing at Neil and added the caption: "Typical."

