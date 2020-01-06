It's official: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are friends again! The former married couple, who divorced back in 2005, were supportive of each other during the Golden Globes on Sunday night - and fans were delighted about their new found friendship. During the awards ceremony, the camera panned to the Friends actress during her ex-husband's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and showed the star looking pleased for him.

During his speech, Brad said: "I wanted to bring my mom, I couldn’t because every woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward." The camera focused on Jennifer following his joke, who burst out laughing, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss the moment. One person wrote: "Jen being happy and proud during Brad's speech? She really is the absolute sweetest," while another added: "The cameraman who panned to Jen Aniston during Brad’s speech deserves a Pulitzer." A third person tweeted: "Jen during Brad’s speech, normally I wouldn’t pay much attention to it but I honestly love a supporting friend."

Brad joked about his relationships during his acceptance speech

Brad also chatted to ET about his relationship with Jennifer after the host Kevin Frazier suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion. Brad said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!" Jennifer looked absolutely stunning during the glamorous evening in a classic black dress by Dior Haute Couture, which she accessoried with a vintage Cartier necklace. Although she missed out of the Best Actress award, which went to Olivia Colman, Jennifer took to the stage to present and then accept an award on behalf of Russell Crowe, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture but was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Australian bush fires.

